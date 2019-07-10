Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) Comparison side by side

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 0.58 3.85

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cassava Sciences Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -56.8% -53.6% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 42.6% 41.3%

Volatility and Risk

Cassava Sciences Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.84. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 1.02 beta and it is 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. is 39.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 39.2. The Current Ratio of rival XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is 32.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 32.4. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cassava Sciences Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.6% and 11.6%. Insiders owned roughly 16.02% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1% are XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.94% -8.55% 3.88% -6.96% -88.25% 25.88% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -3.62% -4.03% -10.56% -10.92% 36.34% 29.25%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Cassava Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.