Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Contrasting side by side

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.58
|0.00
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-20.25
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Cassava Sciences Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Cassava Sciences Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.5%
|-32.7%
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.3%
|-87%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. is 21.4 while its Current Ratio is 21.4. Meanwhile, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Cassava Sciences Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Cassava Sciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 143.90% and an $3 consensus price target.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Cassava Sciences Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.8% and 47.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|-2.88%
|8%
|23.85%
|17.39%
|-39.19%
|58.82%
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.88%
|-24.44%
|-42.79%
|-29.17%
|-18.72%
|-14.51%
For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Cassava Sciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.