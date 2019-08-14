Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Contrasting side by side

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cassava Sciences Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cassava Sciences Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. is 21.4 while its Current Ratio is 21.4. Meanwhile, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cassava Sciences Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 143.90% and an $3 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cassava Sciences Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.8% and 47.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.