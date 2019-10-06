Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) Comparing side by side

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 -0.03 12.29M -0.58 0.00 Vical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cassava Sciences Inc. and Vical Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cassava Sciences Inc. and Vical Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 1,005,646,019.15% -34.5% -32.7% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.65 shows that Cassava Sciences Inc. is 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vical Incorporated’s 73.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.27 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. is 21.4 while its Current Ratio is 21.4. Meanwhile, Vical Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 36.8 while its Quick Ratio is 36.8. Vical Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cassava Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Vical Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $3, while its potential upside is 140.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares and 33.9% of Vical Incorporated shares. 0.1% are Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.97% of Vical Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Vical Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Vical Incorporated beats Cassava Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.