Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -56.8% -53.6% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 39.2 while its Quick Ratio is 39.2. On the competitive side is, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 27.7 Current Ratio and a 27.7 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Cassava Sciences Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $20, with potential upside of 83.32%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.6% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares and 33.6% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 16.02% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 43.7% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.94% -8.55% 3.88% -6.96% -88.25% 25.88% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.63% -10.28% -25.22% -22.85% 0% 13.5%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. has stronger performance than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cassava Sciences Inc.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.