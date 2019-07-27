Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.58
|0.00
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-56.8%
|-53.6%
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 39.2 while its Quick Ratio is 39.2. On the competitive side is, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 27.7 Current Ratio and a 27.7 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Cassava Sciences Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $20, with potential upside of 83.32%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 35.6% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares and 33.6% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 16.02% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 43.7% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0.94%
|-8.55%
|3.88%
|-6.96%
|-88.25%
|25.88%
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.63%
|-10.28%
|-25.22%
|-22.85%
|0%
|13.5%
For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. has stronger performance than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cassava Sciences Inc.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
