Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 25 11.18 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Volatility and Risk

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.65 beta. In other hand, Veracyte Inc. has beta of 0.97 which is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. is 21.4 while its Current Ratio is 21.4. Meanwhile, Veracyte Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.3 while its Quick Ratio is 6.1. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Veracyte Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Veracyte Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cassava Sciences Inc. has a 143.90% upside potential and an average target price of $3.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cassava Sciences Inc. and Veracyte Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.8% and 88.7%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are Veracyte Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. was less bullish than Veracyte Inc.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats Cassava Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.