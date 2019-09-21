Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 72 15.80 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cassava Sciences Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7% Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -18%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.65 shows that Cassava Sciences Inc. is 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Seattle Genetics Inc. has beta of 2.03 which is 103.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.4 while its Quick Ratio is 21.4. On the competitive side is, Seattle Genetics Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 2.7 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cassava Sciences Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$3 is Cassava Sciences Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 152.10%. Seattle Genetics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $80.2 consensus price target and a 8.36% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Cassava Sciences Inc. looks more robust than Seattle Genetics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cassava Sciences Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.8% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Seattle Genetics Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Seattle Genetics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.