Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Comparing side by side

Since Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 6 47.35 N/A -3.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cassava Sciences Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Cassava Sciences Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2%

Volatility and Risk

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.65 beta. PLx Pharma Inc.’s 410.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 5.1 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Cassava Sciences Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s upside potential is 177.78% at a $3 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22% of PLx Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of PLx Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. was less bullish than PLx Pharma Inc.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.