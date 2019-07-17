Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Comparison side by side

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Novavax Inc. 18 3.72 N/A -0.47 0.00

Demonstrates Cassava Sciences Inc. and Novavax Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cassava Sciences Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -56.8% -53.6% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Novavax Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the average target price of Novavax Inc. is $1.35, which is potential -70.26% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.6% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares and 34.42% of Novavax Inc. shares. About 16.02% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.95% are Novavax Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.94% -8.55% 3.88% -6.96% -88.25% 25.88% Novavax Inc. -16.54% -38.94% -84.8% -81.31% -80.21% -81.82%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Novavax Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Novavax Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cassava Sciences Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.