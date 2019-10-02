Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Contrasting side by side

Both Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 -0.03 12.29M -0.58 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cassava Sciences Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cassava Sciences Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 1,006,222,367.77% -34.5% -32.7% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 21.4 and 21.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Morphic Holding Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Cassava Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cassava Sciences Inc. has a 141.94% upside potential and a consensus target price of $3. Competitively the average target price of Morphic Holding Inc. is $32, which is potential 73.91% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Cassava Sciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Morphic Holding Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares and 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 26.4% are Morphic Holding Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Morphic Holding Inc.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Morphic Holding Inc.