Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Comparing side by side

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 22 241.76 N/A -3.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cassava Sciences Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3%

Liquidity

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 21.4 and 21.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MeiraGTx Holdings plc are 7 and 7 respectively. Cassava Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cassava Sciences Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 152.10% and an $3 consensus target price. MeiraGTx Holdings plc on the other hand boasts of a $40 consensus target price and a 118.70% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Cassava Sciences Inc. is looking more favorable than MeiraGTx Holdings plc, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 36.6% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cassava Sciences Inc. beats MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.