Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Comparing side by side

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 68 11.85 N/A 2.56 25.74

In table 1 we can see Cassava Sciences Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4%

Risk & Volatility

Cassava Sciences Inc. is 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.65 beta. Competitively, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 104.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.04 beta.

Liquidity

Cassava Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.4 and a Quick Ratio of 21.4. Competitively, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.4 and has 9.4 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Cassava Sciences Inc. has an average target price of $3, and a 134.38% upside potential. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $75.25 consensus target price and a 21.37% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Cassava Sciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares and 84.5% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.61% 1.64% -10.48% 17.78% 50.74% 21.83%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cassava Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.