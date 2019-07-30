Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cassava Sciences Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cassava Sciences Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -56.8% -53.6% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Volatility & Risk

Cassava Sciences Inc. has a 1.84 beta, while its volatility is 84.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

Cassava Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 39.2 and a Quick Ratio of 39.2. Competitively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and has 6.6 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.6% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares and 52.9% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 16.02% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.94% -8.55% 3.88% -6.96% -88.25% 25.88% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.64% 7.57% -2.03% -34.98% -28.93% -7.74%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.