Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 -0.04 12.29M -0.58 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 25 0.00 46.93M -2.27 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 1,003,183,413.60% -34.5% -32.7% Editas Medicine Inc. 189,616,161.62% -47.6% -27.4%

Risk and Volatility

Cassava Sciences Inc. is 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.65 beta. Editas Medicine Inc. on the other hand, has 2.51 beta which makes it 151.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cassava Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.4 and a Quick Ratio of 21.4. Competitively, Editas Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 8.5 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Editas Medicine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cassava Sciences Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 147.93% for Cassava Sciences Inc. with consensus target price of $3.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 78.9% of Editas Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. Competitively, 3.98% are Editas Medicine Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. has stronger performance than Editas Medicine Inc.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Editas Medicine Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.