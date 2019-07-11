Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Comparing side by side

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cassava Sciences Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -56.8% -53.6% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. is 39.2 while its Current Ratio is 39.2. Meanwhile, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $50, while its potential upside is 129.78%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.6% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares and 57.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 16.02% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.94% -8.55% 3.88% -6.96% -88.25% 25.88% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.41% 2.85% -15.39% 17.35% -12.52% 11.82%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. was more bullish than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cassava Sciences Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.