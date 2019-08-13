Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Comparison side by side

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.65 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cassava Sciences Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cassava Sciences Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Cassava Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.4 and a Quick Ratio of 21.4. Competitively, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cassava Sciences Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 141.94% and an $3 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cassava Sciences Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.8% and 24.7%. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. has 58.82% stronger performance while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has -25.68% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.