Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Comparison side by side

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.58
|0.00
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.65
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cassava Sciences Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Cassava Sciences Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.5%
|-32.7%
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Cassava Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.4 and a Quick Ratio of 21.4. Competitively, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Cassava Sciences Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Cassava Sciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 141.94% and an $3 consensus target price.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Cassava Sciences Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.8% and 24.7%. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|-2.88%
|8%
|23.85%
|17.39%
|-39.19%
|58.82%
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|-18.65%
|-20.19%
|-38.88%
|0%
|0%
|-25.68%
For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. has 58.82% stronger performance while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has -25.68% weaker performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.