Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) Comparison side by side

Both Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 ContraFect Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cassava Sciences Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -56.8% -53.6% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% 0% -125.8%

Volatility & Risk

Cassava Sciences Inc. has a 1.84 beta, while its volatility is 84.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation’s beta is -0.38 which is 138.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

39.2 and 39.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. Its rival ContraFect Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.4 and 5.4 respectively. Cassava Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ContraFect Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.6% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares and 55.7% of ContraFect Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 16.02% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 10% of ContraFect Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.94% -8.55% 3.88% -6.96% -88.25% 25.88% ContraFect Corporation -6.32% -22.15% 22.31% -77.21% -72.28% -67.38%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. has 25.88% stronger performance while ContraFect Corporation has -67.38% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Cassava Sciences Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.