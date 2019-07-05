Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) Comparison side by side

Both Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.58
|0.00
|ContraFect Corporation
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.52
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Cassava Sciences Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-56.8%
|-53.6%
|ContraFect Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|-125.8%
Volatility & Risk
Cassava Sciences Inc. has a 1.84 beta, while its volatility is 84.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation’s beta is -0.38 which is 138.00% less volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
39.2 and 39.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. Its rival ContraFect Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.4 and 5.4 respectively. Cassava Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ContraFect Corporation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 35.6% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares and 55.7% of ContraFect Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 16.02% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 10% of ContraFect Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0.94%
|-8.55%
|3.88%
|-6.96%
|-88.25%
|25.88%
|ContraFect Corporation
|-6.32%
|-22.15%
|22.31%
|-77.21%
|-72.28%
|-67.38%
For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. has 25.88% stronger performance while ContraFect Corporation has -67.38% weaker performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Cassava Sciences Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation.
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.
