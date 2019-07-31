Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Contrasting side by side

Both Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 11.27 N/A -0.80 0.00

Demonstrates Cassava Sciences Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Cassava Sciences Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -56.8% -53.6% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Volatility and Risk

Cassava Sciences Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.84. ChemoCentryx Inc. has a 1.3 beta and it is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. are 39.2 and 39.2. Competitively, ChemoCentryx Inc. has 3.4 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cassava Sciences Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, ChemoCentryx Inc.’s average target price is $22.25, while its potential upside is 175.03%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cassava Sciences Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.6% and 52.8%. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 16.02%. Competitively, ChemoCentryx Inc. has 4.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.94% -8.55% 3.88% -6.96% -88.25% 25.88% ChemoCentryx Inc. 1.23% -5.36% 15.42% 22.89% 11.16% 13.2%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. was more bullish than ChemoCentryx Inc.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.