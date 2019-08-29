Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) Comparison side by side

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1562.53 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cassava Sciences Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cassava Sciences Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7%

Risk & Volatility

Cassava Sciences Inc. has a 1.65 beta, while its volatility is 65.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has beta of 2.67 which is 167.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 21.4 and 21.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Cassava Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cassava Sciences Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 177.78% for Cassava Sciences Inc. with consensus target price of $3. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 consensus target price and a 128.81% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Cassava Sciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.