Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Contrasting side by side

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 -0.04 12.29M -0.58 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 32.86M -0.06 0.00

Demonstrates Cassava Sciences Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 1,005,646,019.15% -34.5% -32.7% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 5,622,861,054.07% -80.6% -8.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.65 beta indicates that Cassava Sciences Inc. is 65.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.02 beta and it is 102.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. is 21.4 while its Current Ratio is 21.4. Meanwhile, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 147.93% for Cassava Sciences Inc. with average target price of $3.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cassava Sciences Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.8% and 54.7% respectively. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. beats Cassava Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.