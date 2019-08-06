Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Comparison side by side

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.50 N/A -2.89 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cassava Sciences Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cassava Sciences Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2%

Volatility and Risk

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.65 and it happens to be 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Aytu BioScience Inc. has a 4.59 beta and it is 359.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

21.4 and 21.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. Its rival Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.1 and 3.8 respectively. Cassava Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cassava Sciences Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Cassava Sciences Inc. is $3, with potential upside of 134.38%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cassava Sciences Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.8% and 45.4%. Insiders held 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aytu BioScience Inc.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.