Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) Comparison side by side

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 27 54.23 N/A -0.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cassava Sciences Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -56.8% -53.6% Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.84 beta indicates that Cassava Sciences Inc. is 84.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Array BioPharma Inc.’s 41.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.41 beta.

Liquidity

39.2 and 39.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. Its rival Array BioPharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.7 and 5.6 respectively. Cassava Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Array BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cassava Sciences Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

Competitively the average price target of Array BioPharma Inc. is $39.2, which is potential -16.54% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cassava Sciences Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 16.02% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.94% -8.55% 3.88% -6.96% -88.25% 25.88% Array BioPharma Inc. -2.12% -5.98% 4.52% 32.58% 40.65% 55.65%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than Array BioPharma Inc.

Summary

Array BioPharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cassava Sciences Inc.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.