Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 -0.03 12.29M -0.58 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 0.00 94.81M -0.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cassava Sciences Inc. and Agenus Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cassava Sciences Inc. and Agenus Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 1,006,469,576.61% -34.5% -32.7% Agenus Inc. 3,287,106,056.93% 65.6% -54.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.65 beta means Cassava Sciences Inc.’s volatility is 65.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Agenus Inc.’s 1.81 beta is the reason why it is 81.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

21.4 and 21.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. Its rival Agenus Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Cassava Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Agenus Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cassava Sciences Inc. has a 143.90% upside potential and an average target price of $3. Meanwhile, Agenus Inc.’s consensus target price is $5, while its potential upside is 98.41%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Cassava Sciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Agenus Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cassava Sciences Inc. and Agenus Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.8% and 33.6% respectively. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. has stronger performance than Agenus Inc.

Summary

Agenus Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Cassava Sciences Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.