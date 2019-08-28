Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Contrasting side by side

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cassava Sciences Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 has Cassava Sciences Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Cassava Sciences Inc. has a 1.65 beta, while its volatility is 65.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.48 beta is the reason why it is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. is 21.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 21.4. The Current Ratio of rival Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 10.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.9. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 177.78% for Cassava Sciences Inc. with consensus target price of $3. Competitively Acer Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $48, with potential upside of 1,891.70%. The results provided earlier shows that Acer Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Cassava Sciences Inc., based on analyst belief.

Roughly 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Acer Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Acer Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.