Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS)’s Financial Results Comparing With S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

As Business Services businesses, Cass Information Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) and S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems Inc. 49 4.69 N/A 7.02 6.51 S&P Global Inc. 213 9.51 N/A 7.45 28.40

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cass Information Systems Inc. and S&P Global Inc. S&P Global Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Cass Information Systems Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Cass Information Systems Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than S&P Global Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 1.8% S&P Global Inc. 0.00% 307.3% 19.9%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.56 shows that Cass Information Systems Inc. is 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500. S&P Global Inc.’s 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.14 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Cass Information Systems Inc. and S&P Global Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cass Information Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 S&P Global Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively S&P Global Inc. has a consensus price target of $248, with potential upside of 2.51%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cass Information Systems Inc. and S&P Global Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.8% and 86.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.1% of Cass Information Systems Inc.’s shares. Competitively, S&P Global Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cass Information Systems Inc. -4.78% -4.44% -13.72% -18.11% -10.29% -13.72% S&P Global Inc. -1.4% -2.19% 7.37% 13.66% 6.35% 24.59%

For the past year Cass Information Systems Inc. has -13.72% weaker performance while S&P Global Inc. has 24.59% stronger performance.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors S&P Global Inc. beats Cass Information Systems Inc.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The companyÂ’s services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays energy invoices, including electricity, gas, waste, and other facility related expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions comprising bill processing, audit, and payment services for telephone, data line, wireless, and communication equipment expenses. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of commercial banking services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial and commercial real estate loans; and other cash management services to privately owned businesses, and churches and church-related ministries. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri, Santa Ana, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

S&P Global Inc. provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants. The Market and Commodities Intelligence segment offers multi-asset-class data, research, and analytical capabilities, which integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, as well as delivers access to information, data, analytic services, and pricing and quality benchmarks to customers in the commodity and energy markets. The S&P Dow Jones Indices segment provides index that maintains various valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers, and institutional investors. The company was formerly known as McGraw Hill Financial, Inc. and changed its name to S&P Global Inc. in April 2016. S&P Global Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in New York, New York.