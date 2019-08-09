Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL)

As Business Services businesses, Cass Information Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) and Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems Inc. 49 4.66 N/A 2.04 24.99 Hill International Inc. 3 0.43 N/A -0.45 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cass Information Systems Inc. and Hill International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 1.8% Hill International Inc. 0.00% -26.1% -9.1%

Risk & Volatility

Cass Information Systems Inc.’s current beta is 0.61 and it happens to be 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Hill International Inc. has a 0.88 beta and it is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.4% of Cass Information Systems Inc. shares and 62.1% of Hill International Inc. shares. 2% are Cass Information Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Hill International Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cass Information Systems Inc. 3.86% 7.02% 4.58% -0.47% -8.87% -3.8% Hill International Inc. 3.62% 12.1% 19.77% -6.53% -42.2% 2.27%

For the past year Cass Information Systems Inc. has -3.8% weaker performance while Hill International Inc. has 2.27% stronger performance.

Summary

Cass Information Systems Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Hill International Inc.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The companyÂ’s services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays energy invoices, including electricity, gas, waste, and other facility related expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions comprising bill processing, audit, and payment services for telephone, data line, wireless, and communication equipment expenses. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of commercial banking services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial and commercial real estate loans; and other cash management services to privately owned businesses, and churches and church-related ministries. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri, Santa Ana, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Hill International, Inc. provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services. It also manages various phases of the construction process for construction owners, which include cost and budget controls, scheduling, estimating, expediting, inspection, contract administration, and management of contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers. The company primarily serves the United States and other national governments, state and local governments, foreign governments, and the private sector customers. Hill International, Inc. operates in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.