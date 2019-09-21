Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI)

Cass Information Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) and Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems Inc. 49 5.08 N/A 2.04 24.99 Asta Funding Inc. 6 2.23 N/A 1.44 5.08

Demonstrates Cass Information Systems Inc. and Asta Funding Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Asta Funding Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Cass Information Systems Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Cass Information Systems Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Asta Funding Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cass Information Systems Inc. and Asta Funding Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 1.8% Asta Funding Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 10.1%

Risk & Volatility

Cass Information Systems Inc. has a 0.61 beta, while its volatility is 39.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Asta Funding Inc. on the other hand, has -0.41 beta which makes it 141.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.4% of Cass Information Systems Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 14.6% of Asta Funding Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2% of Cass Information Systems Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Asta Funding Inc. has 57.64% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cass Information Systems Inc. 3.86% 7.02% 4.58% -0.47% -8.87% -3.8% Asta Funding Inc. -2.27% 5.92% 55.6% 71.66% 100.82% 72.07%

For the past year Cass Information Systems Inc. has -3.8% weaker performance while Asta Funding Inc. has 72.07% stronger performance.

Summary

Cass Information Systems Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Asta Funding Inc.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The companyÂ’s services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays energy invoices, including electricity, gas, waste, and other facility related expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions comprising bill processing, audit, and payment services for telephone, data line, wireless, and communication equipment expenses. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of commercial banking services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial and commercial real estate loans; and other cash management services to privately owned businesses, and churches and church-related ministries. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri, Santa Ana, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Asta Funding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer receivable business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, Structured Settlements, and GAR Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment involved in the purchase, management, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; semi-performing receivables, including accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators; and performing receivables comprising accounts where the debtor is making regular monthly payments that might or might not have been delinquent in the past. Its distressed consumer receivables include MasterCard, Visa, and other credit card accounts, which were charged-off by the issuers or providers for non-payment. The Personal Injury Claims segment invests in funding personal injury claims. The Structured Settlements segment purchases periodic structured settlements and annuity policies from individuals in exchange for a lump sum payment. The GAR Disability Advocacy segment obtains and represents individuals in their claims for social security disability and supplemental security income benefits from the social security administration. Asta Funding, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.