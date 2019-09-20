Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) and Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Comparison side by side

As Business Services businesses, Cass Information Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) and Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems Inc. 49 5.08 N/A 2.04 24.99 Steel Connect Inc. 2 0.14 N/A -0.63 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cass Information Systems Inc. and Steel Connect Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cass Information Systems Inc. and Steel Connect Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 1.8% Steel Connect Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -4.8%

Risk and Volatility

Cass Information Systems Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.61 beta. Steel Connect Inc. has a 0.16 beta and it is 84.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cass Information Systems Inc. and Steel Connect Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.4% and 51.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2% of Cass Information Systems Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Steel Connect Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cass Information Systems Inc. 3.86% 7.02% 4.58% -0.47% -8.87% -3.8% Steel Connect Inc. 1.71% -1.11% -9.18% 7.23% -14.83% 2.89%

For the past year Cass Information Systems Inc. had bearish trend while Steel Connect Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cass Information Systems Inc. beats Steel Connect Inc.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The companyÂ’s services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays energy invoices, including electricity, gas, waste, and other facility related expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions comprising bill processing, audit, and payment services for telephone, data line, wireless, and communication equipment expenses. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of commercial banking services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial and commercial real estate loans; and other cash management services to privately owned businesses, and churches and church-related ministries. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri, Santa Ana, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.