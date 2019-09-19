Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) and MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Contrasting side by side

Cass Information Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) and MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems Inc. 48 5.18 N/A 2.04 24.99 MAXIMUS Inc. 73 1.89 N/A 3.65 20.15

In table 1 we can see Cass Information Systems Inc. and MAXIMUS Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. MAXIMUS Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Cass Information Systems Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Cass Information Systems Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than MAXIMUS Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 1.8% MAXIMUS Inc. 0.00% 20.3% 14.4%

Risk & Volatility

Cass Information Systems Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.61. MAXIMUS Inc.’s 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.88 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Cass Information Systems Inc. and MAXIMUS Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cass Information Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MAXIMUS Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

MAXIMUS Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $80 consensus target price and a 0.19% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.4% of Cass Information Systems Inc. shares and 97.2% of MAXIMUS Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2% of Cass Information Systems Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of MAXIMUS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cass Information Systems Inc. 3.86% 7.02% 4.58% -0.47% -8.87% -3.8% MAXIMUS Inc. -0.41% 1.24% 0.73% 6.63% 15% 12.94%

For the past year Cass Information Systems Inc. had bearish trend while MAXIMUS Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

MAXIMUS Inc. beats Cass Information Systems Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The companyÂ’s services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays energy invoices, including electricity, gas, waste, and other facility related expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions comprising bill processing, audit, and payment services for telephone, data line, wireless, and communication equipment expenses. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of commercial banking services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial and commercial real estate loans; and other cash management services to privately owned businesses, and churches and church-related ministries. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri, Santa Ana, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. The companyÂ’s Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Fit for Work Service. Its services include health insurance exchange customer contact center operations and support; health insurance program eligibility and enrollment; beneficiary outreach and education; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; premium payment processing and administration; health plan oversight; eHealth solutions with the Medigent product suite; independent disability, long-term sick, and health assessments; occupational health clinical assessments; and specialized program consulting services. The companyÂ’s U.S. Federal Services segment offers services, including centralized customer contact centers and support services; documents and records management; and case management, citizen engagement, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; health benefit appeals; eligibility appeals; modernization of systems and IT infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support; software development, operations, and management; and data analytics. Its Human Services segment provides national, state, and local human services agencies with various BPS and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, higher education, and K-12 special education programs; and management tools and professional consulting, program consulting, and tax credit and employer services. MAXIMUS, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.