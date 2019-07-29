Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Business Services company, Cass Information Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cass Information Systems Inc. has 55.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 64.56% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Cass Information Systems Inc. has 3.1% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 6.07% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Cass Information Systems Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems Inc. 0.00% 13.20% 1.80% Industry Average 38.20% 33.55% 7.43%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Cass Information Systems Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems Inc. N/A 49 6.51 Industry Average 154.79M 405.19M 39.53

Cass Information Systems Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Cass Information Systems Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cass Information Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.10 2.79 2.60

The rivals have a potential upside of 71.56%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cass Information Systems Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cass Information Systems Inc. -4.78% -4.44% -13.72% -18.11% -10.29% -13.72% Industry Average 4.18% 7.11% 16.58% 22.71% 35.02% 29.80%

For the past year Cass Information Systems Inc. has -13.72% weaker performance while Cass Information Systems Inc.’s peers have 29.80% stronger performance.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.56 shows that Cass Information Systems Inc. is 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cass Information Systems Inc.’s rivals are 24.54% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Dividends

Cass Information Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cass Information Systems Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The companyÂ’s services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays energy invoices, including electricity, gas, waste, and other facility related expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions comprising bill processing, audit, and payment services for telephone, data line, wireless, and communication equipment expenses. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of commercial banking services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial and commercial real estate loans; and other cash management services to privately owned businesses, and churches and church-related ministries. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri, Santa Ana, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.