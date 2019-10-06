Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) and International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Contrasting side by side

Cass Information Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) and International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems Inc. 53 0.00 12.04M 2.04 24.99 International Seaways Inc. 18 0.00 25.02M -1.67 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cass Information Systems Inc. and International Seaways Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems Inc. 22,521,511.41% 13.2% 1.8% International Seaways Inc. 138,003,309.43% -4.8% -2.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cass Information Systems Inc. and International Seaways Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.4% and 93% respectively. Insiders owned 2% of Cass Information Systems Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are International Seaways Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cass Information Systems Inc. 3.86% 7.02% 4.58% -0.47% -8.87% -3.8% International Seaways Inc. -4.92% -12.18% -4.97% -4.92% -21.07% 1.01%

For the past year Cass Information Systems Inc. has -3.8% weaker performance while International Seaways Inc. has 1.01% stronger performance.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The companyÂ’s services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays energy invoices, including electricity, gas, waste, and other facility related expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions comprising bill processing, audit, and payment services for telephone, data line, wireless, and communication equipment expenses. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of commercial banking services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial and commercial real estate loans; and other cash management services to privately owned businesses, and churches and church-related ministries. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri, Santa Ana, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.