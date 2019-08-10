Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) and Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Comparison side by side

Cass Information Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) and Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems Inc. 49 4.50 N/A 2.04 24.99 Global Payments Inc. 144 7.05 N/A 2.83 59.29

Demonstrates Cass Information Systems Inc. and Global Payments Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Global Payments Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Cass Information Systems Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Cass Information Systems Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Global Payments Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cass Information Systems Inc. and Global Payments Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 1.8% Global Payments Inc. 0.00% 12% 3.5%

Risk and Volatility

Cass Information Systems Inc. has a 0.61 beta, while its volatility is 39.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Global Payments Inc.’s 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.01 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Cass Information Systems Inc. and Global Payments Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cass Information Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Global Payments Inc. 1 2 7 2.70

Competitively the average target price of Global Payments Inc. is $161.13, which is potential 0.66% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.4% of Cass Information Systems Inc. shares and 0% of Global Payments Inc. shares. 2% are Cass Information Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Global Payments Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cass Information Systems Inc. 3.86% 7.02% 4.58% -0.47% -8.87% -3.8% Global Payments Inc. 3.72% 3.24% 16.55% 47.71% 49.58% 62.82%

For the past year Cass Information Systems Inc. has -3.8% weaker performance while Global Payments Inc. has 62.82% stronger performance.

Summary

Global Payments Inc. beats Cass Information Systems Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The companyÂ’s services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays energy invoices, including electricity, gas, waste, and other facility related expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions comprising bill processing, audit, and payment services for telephone, data line, wireless, and communication equipment expenses. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of commercial banking services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial and commercial real estate loans; and other cash management services to privately owned businesses, and churches and church-related ministries. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri, Santa Ana, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.