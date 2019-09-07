Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) and Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cass Information Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) and Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems Inc. 48 4.60 N/A 2.04 24.99 Deluxe Corporation 43 0.98 N/A 2.82 15.82

In table 1 we can see Cass Information Systems Inc. and Deluxe Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Deluxe Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cass Information Systems Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Cass Information Systems Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cass Information Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) and Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 1.8% Deluxe Corporation 0.00% 15.5% 6.5%

Volatility & Risk

Cass Information Systems Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.61 beta. Competitively, Deluxe Corporation’s 40.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.4 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cass Information Systems Inc. and Deluxe Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.4% and 90.2%. Insiders held roughly 2% of Cass Information Systems Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of Deluxe Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cass Information Systems Inc. 3.86% 7.02% 4.58% -0.47% -8.87% -3.8% Deluxe Corporation 4.47% 8.14% 1.52% -6.3% -24.35% 16.08%

For the past year Cass Information Systems Inc. has -3.8% weaker performance while Deluxe Corporation has 16.08% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Deluxe Corporation beats Cass Information Systems Inc.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The companyÂ’s services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays energy invoices, including electricity, gas, waste, and other facility related expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions comprising bill processing, audit, and payment services for telephone, data line, wireless, and communication equipment expenses. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of commercial banking services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial and commercial real estate loans; and other cash management services to privately owned businesses, and churches and church-related ministries. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri, Santa Ana, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers. It also offers Web services, which include logo and Web design; hosting and other Web services; search engine optimization; and marketing programs, including email, mobile, and social media, and other self-service marketing solutions. In addition, the company provides fraud protection and security, online and offline payroll services, and electronic checks; and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards. Further, it offers financial technology solutions to larger financial institutions, which comprise data-driven marketing solutions, including outsourced marketing campaign targeting and execution; treasury management solutions; and digital enablement solutions, including loyalty and rewards programs. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, and North and South America. The company was formerly known as Deluxe Check Printers, Incorporated and changed its name to Deluxe Corporation in 1988. Deluxe Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota.