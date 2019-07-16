Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) and Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Cass Information Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) and Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems Inc. 49 4.52 N/A 7.02 6.51 Civeo Corporation 2 0.56 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cass Information Systems Inc. and Civeo Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 1.8% Civeo Corporation 0.00% -19% -8.9%

Risk & Volatility

Cass Information Systems Inc.’s current beta is 0.56 and it happens to be 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Civeo Corporation is 304.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 4.04 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cass Information Systems Inc. and Civeo Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cass Information Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Civeo Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Civeo Corporation’s consensus price target is $4.5, while its potential upside is 188.46%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cass Information Systems Inc. and Civeo Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.8% and 68.6%. Cass Information Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.1%. Comparatively, 2.1% are Civeo Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cass Information Systems Inc. -4.78% -4.44% -13.72% -18.11% -10.29% -13.72% Civeo Corporation -13.27% -25.11% -31.73% -25.76% -49.55% 18.88%

For the past year Cass Information Systems Inc. had bearish trend while Civeo Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Cass Information Systems Inc. beats Civeo Corporation.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The companyÂ’s services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays energy invoices, including electricity, gas, waste, and other facility related expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions comprising bill processing, audit, and payment services for telephone, data line, wireless, and communication equipment expenses. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of commercial banking services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial and commercial real estate loans; and other cash management services to privately owned businesses, and churches and church-related ministries. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri, Santa Ana, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages, open camps, and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations. It also offers catering and food, housekeeping, recreation facility, laundry and facility management, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications, and personnel logistics services, as well as camp management services, including fresh water and sewage hauling services. The company operates 19 lodges and villages with approximately 24,000 rooms in Canada and Australia; 8 smaller open camp properties; and a fleet of mobile accommodation assets. It serves independent oil and natural gas, mining, and oilfield and mining service companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.