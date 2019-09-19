Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) and Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Cass Information Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) and Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems Inc. 48 5.18 N/A 2.04 24.99 Cintas Corporation 232 3.71 N/A 7.65 34.04

In table 1 we can see Cass Information Systems Inc. and Cintas Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cintas Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Cass Information Systems Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Cass Information Systems Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cintas Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 1.8% Cintas Corporation 0.00% 26.9% 11.6%

Volatility & Risk

Cass Information Systems Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.61 beta. Cintas Corporation’s 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.98 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cass Information Systems Inc. and Cintas Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cass Information Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cintas Corporation 1 1 2 2.50

Competitively the average target price of Cintas Corporation is $225.75, which is potential -9.58% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cass Information Systems Inc. and Cintas Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 55.4% and 69.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2% of Cass Information Systems Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Cintas Corporation has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cass Information Systems Inc. 3.86% 7.02% 4.58% -0.47% -8.87% -3.8% Cintas Corporation -0.56% 9.03% 20.54% 39.56% 28.47% 55.03%

For the past year Cass Information Systems Inc. had bearish trend while Cintas Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Cintas Corporation beats Cass Information Systems Inc.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The companyÂ’s services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays energy invoices, including electricity, gas, waste, and other facility related expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions comprising bill processing, audit, and payment services for telephone, data line, wireless, and communication equipment expenses. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of commercial banking services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial and commercial real estate loans; and other cash management services to privately owned businesses, and churches and church-related ministries. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri, Santa Ana, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly. It also offers first aid and safety services, and fire protection products and services. The company offers its products and services through its distribution network and local delivery routes, or local representatives to small service and manufacturing companies, as well as major corporations. Cintas Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.