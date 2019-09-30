Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) and Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Cass Information Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) and Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems Inc. 53 0.00 12.04M 2.04 24.99 Aquantia Corp. 13 -1.06 22.71M -0.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cass Information Systems Inc. and Aquantia Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cass Information Systems Inc. and Aquantia Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems Inc. 22,790,081.39% 13.2% 1.8% Aquantia Corp. 172,175,890.83% -23.5% -18.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cass Information Systems Inc. and Aquantia Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.4% and 66.2%. Insiders held 2% of Cass Information Systems Inc. shares. Competitively, Aquantia Corp. has 3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cass Information Systems Inc. 3.86% 7.02% 4.58% -0.47% -8.87% -3.8% Aquantia Corp. -0.15% -0.23% 38.07% 47.86% 1.63% 49.71%

For the past year Cass Information Systems Inc. had bearish trend while Aquantia Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cass Information Systems Inc. beats Aquantia Corp. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The companyÂ’s services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays energy invoices, including electricity, gas, waste, and other facility related expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions comprising bill processing, audit, and payment services for telephone, data line, wireless, and communication equipment expenses. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of commercial banking services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial and commercial real estate loans; and other cash management services to privately owned businesses, and churches and church-related ministries. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri, Santa Ana, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.