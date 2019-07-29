Cass Information Systems (CASS) to pay $0.26 on Sep 13, 2019; NN (NNBR) Shorts Raised By 6.28%

NN Inc (NASDAQ:NNBR) had an increase of 6.28% in short interest. NNBR’s SI was 5.64M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.28% from 5.31 million shares previously. With 345,500 avg volume, 16 days are for NN Inc (NASDAQ:NNBR)’s short sellers to cover NNBR’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.41. About 108,627 shares traded. NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has declined 59.24% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.67% the S&P500. Some Historical NNBR News: 22/03/2018 – NN NN.AS : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 41 EUROS FROM 40.9 EUROS; 30/05/2018 – NN GROUP RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – TO DESIGNATE DELFIN RUEDA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) OF NN GROUP N.V; 02/04/2018 – NN, Inc. Files Annual Report On Form 10-K For 2017; 09/05/2018 – NN INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.22; 19/03/2018 – NN INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – NN Inc to Buy Paragon Medical; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – TO DESIGNATE DELFIN RUEDA AS VICE-CHAIR OF EXECUTIVE BOARD FOR A TERM OF FOUR YEARS; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Nn, Cfr At B3 Stable Rating Outlook; 25/04/2018 – Rice Hall James Buys New 1.3% Position in NN

Cass Information Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASS) is expected to pay $0.26 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:CASS) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.26 dividend. Cass Information Systems Inc’s current price of $50.45 translates into 0.52% yield. Cass Information Systems Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $50.45. About 20,392 shares traded. Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) has declined 10.29% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CASS News: 14/05/2018 – CASS EXPECTS CHINA GDP TO GROW ABOUT 6.7% IN 2018: SEC. NEWS; 16/04/2018 – Cass Information Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – CASS SEES CHINA PROPERTY PRICES TO FALL IN 2018: CHINA NEWS; 26/05/2018 – Inquisitr: WWE Rumors: Sad Update On Big Cass’ Injury Ahead Of `Money In The Bank,’ Per `PWInsider’; 23/03/2018 – Cass Information Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 ENH rating to Central Cass PSD 17, ND’s Certificates of lndebtedness; 26/04/2018 – Cass Information Systems 1Q Rev $36M; 24/03/2018 – Hometown Source: STATE TOURNAMENT: Crusaders down Cass Lake-Bena to take third place; 26/04/2018 – CASS INFORMATION SYSTEMS INC QTRLY TOTAL REV $38.98 MLN VS $32.3 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.1% Position in Cass Information

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company has market cap of $732.85 million. It operates through two divisions, Information Services and Banking Services. It has a 24.5 P/E ratio. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 5.66, from 6.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold Cass Information Systems, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 7.22 million shares or 49.52% less from 14.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gp Inc has 44,220 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS). Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Com reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 10,194 shares in its portfolio. 926,215 are held by Blackrock. Voya Investment Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) for 6,680 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 0% or 4,207 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.34% or 1.14 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) for 19,666 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 73,010 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 4,125 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS). Moreover, Bridges Invest has 0.04% invested in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) for 22,540 shares. Swiss Financial Bank owns 26,852 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Georgia-based Advisory Network Limited Liability has invested 0% in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS).

NN, Inc., a diversified industrial company, makes high precision bearing components, industrial plastic products, and precision metal components to various markets in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and China. The company has market cap of $356.31 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Precision Bearing Components Group, Precision Engineered Products Group, and Autocam Precision Components Group. It currently has negative earnings. The Precision Bearing Components Group segment makes and sells precision steel balls that are used primarily by manufacturers of anti-friction bearings and constant velocity joints; steel rollers, including tapered rollers used in automotive gearbox applications, automotive wheel bearings, and various industrial applications; cylindrical rollers used in various industrial applications; and precision metal retainers for roller bearings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold NN, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 34.97 million shares or 4.49% less from 36.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilen Inv Management Corp reported 1.5% stake. Victory Cap reported 0% stake. Manufacturers Life The has 0% invested in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Stifel Finance holds 0% or 15,526 shares in its portfolio. Markston Int Limited Liability Company reported 1,000 shares. Charles Schwab Investment accumulated 247,820 shares or 0% of the stock. Us National Bank De holds 0% or 8,526 shares. D E Shaw & Com Inc reported 14,902 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 325,915 shares stake. Legal And General Public Ltd Liability Corporation has 7,303 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has invested 0% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Fincl Bank Of America De has 0% invested in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) for 340,264 shares. Paradigm Capital Ny holds 1.41% or 2.14M shares. Pacific Ridge Prtnrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 432,015 shares.

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $25,950 activity. Atkinson James Robert bought $25,950 worth of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) on Wednesday, June 19.