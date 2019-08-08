Cass Information Systems (CASS) to pay $0.26 on Sep 13, 2019; National Presto Industries (NPK) Has 1.33 Sentiment

Cass Information Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASS) is expected to pay $0.26 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:CASS) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.26 dividend. Cass Information Systems Inc’s current price of $48.74 translates into 0.53% yield. Cass Information Systems Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $48.74. About 16,716 shares traded. Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) has declined 8.87% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CASS News: 26/04/2018 – Cass Information Systems Raises Dividend to 26c Vs. 24c; 10/04/2018 – Cass Information Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – CASS SEES CHINA PROPERTY PRICES TO FALL IN 2018: CHINA NEWS; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 ENH rating to Central Cass PSD 17, ND’s Certificates of lndebtedness; 26/04/2018 – Cass Information Systems 1Q EPS 65c; 20/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Pagel: More money for road improvements headed to Berrien, Cass counties; 23/03/2018 – Cass Information Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – CASS EXPECTS CHINA GDP TO GROW ABOUT 6.7% IN 2018: SEC. NEWS; 02/04/2018 – CHINA CASS EXPECTS 1Q GDP GROWTH AT 6.8%: SEC. NEWS; 14/03/2018 Cass Sunstein Wins Holberg Prize

National Presto Industries Inc (NPK) investors sentiment is 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio has no change, as only 65 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 49 decreased and sold their positions in National Presto Industries Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 4.52 million shares, down from 4.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding National Presto Industries Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 38 Increased: 47 New Position: 18.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company has market cap of $708.01 million. It operates through two divisions, Information Services and Banking Services. It has a 23.67 P/E ratio. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

National Presto Industries, Inc. provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $658.65 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Housewares/Small Appliance and Defense. It has a 18.91 P/E ratio. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; deep fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; kitchen gadgets; and timers.

Rk Asset Management Llc holds 8.44% of its portfolio in National Presto Industries, Inc. for 81,015 shares. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc owns 18,644 shares or 1.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc has 0.41% invested in the company for 9,569 shares. The California-based Snyder Capital Management L P has invested 0.35% in the stock. Burney Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 36,664 shares.

The stock increased 3.00% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $94.16. About 61,116 shares traded. National Presto Industries, Inc. (NPK) has declined 20.08% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.08% the S&P500.