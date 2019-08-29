Cass Information Systems (CASS) to pay $0.26 on Sep 13, 2019; Last Week Cabot (CBT) Coverage

Cass Information Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASS) is expected to pay $0.26 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:CASS) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.26 dividend. Cass Information Systems Inc’s current price of $50.16 translates into 0.52% yield. Cass Information Systems Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $50.16. About 14,644 shares traded. Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) has declined 8.87% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CASS News: 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Enh Rating To Central Cass Psd 17, Nd’s Certificates Of Indebtedness; 20/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Pagel: More money for road improvements headed to Berrien, Cass counties; 26/04/2018 – Cass Information Systems Raises Dividend to 26c Vs. 24c; 26/04/2018 – CASS INFORMATION SYSTEMS INC QTRLY TOTAL REV $38.98 MLN VS $32.3 MLN; 02/04/2018 – CHINA CASS EXPECTS 1Q GDP GROWTH AT 6.8%: SEC. NEWS; 26/04/2018 – Cass Information Systems 1Q Rev $36M; 14/05/2018 – CASS SEES CHINA PROPERTY PRICES TO FALL IN 2018: CHINA NEWS; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 ENH rating to Central Cass PSD 17, ND’s Certificates of lndebtedness; 10/04/2018 – Cass Information Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Cass Information Systems 1Q EPS 65c

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company has market cap of $2.25 billion. The firm offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods. It has a 10.75 P/E ratio. It also provides compounds of carbon black and rubber primarily for tire applications; and cesium formate, a drilling and completion fluid for use in high pressure and high temperature gas and oil well construction.

The stock increased 2.74% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 318,622 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 31.46% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP – ANTICIPATE THAT REINFORCEMENT MATERIALS WILL CONTINUE ITS “ROBUST” PERFORMANCE FOR BALANCE OF YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Cabot Norit Activated Carbon Selected by the NYSDEC in the Town of Hoosick, New York for Use in Point of Entry Water Treatment System; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE: PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 07/05/2018 – CABOT – IN PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS, EXPECT TO MAINTAIN MARGINS WHILE CO DRIVES VOLUME GROWTH THROUGH SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 23/04/2018 – Cabot Corp Names Erica McLaughlin CFO; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corp 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corp 2Q Loss/Shr $2.80; 09/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Board Declares Dividend; 17/04/2018 – CABOT CORP – COMPLETED TWO EXPANSION PROJECTS THAT WILL EXTEND ITS GLOBAL FOOTPRINT IN BLACK MASTERBATCH AND COMPOUNDS

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company has market cap of $726.79 million. It operates through two divisions, Information Services and Banking Services. It has a 24.36 P/E ratio. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.