Cass Information Systems (CASS) to pay $0.26 on Sep 13, 2019; Broadview Advisors Has Trimmed Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Stake

Cass Information Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASS) is expected to pay $0.26 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:CASS) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.26 dividend. Cass Information Systems Inc’s current price of $50.85 translates into 0.51% yield. Cass Information Systems Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.85. About 31,174 shares traded. Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) has declined 8.87% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CASS News: 16/03/2018 – Cass Information Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Enh Rating To Central Cass Psd 17, Nd’s Certificates Of Indebtedness; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cass Information Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASS); 14/05/2018 – CASS SEES CHINA PROPERTY PRICES TO FALL IN 2018: CHINA NEWS; 26/04/2018 – CASS INFORMATION SYSTEMS INC QTRLY TOTAL REV $38.98 MLN VS $32.3 MLN; 20/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Pagel: More money for road improvements headed to Berrien, Cass counties; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 ENH rating to Central Cass PSD 17, ND’s Certificates of lndebtedness; 26/04/2018 – Cass Information Systems 1Q Rev $36M; 26/04/2018 – Cass Information Systems 1Q EPS 65c; 26/04/2018 – Cass Information Systems Raises Dividend to 26c Vs. 24c

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased Hibbett Sports Inc (HIBB) stake by 25.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 73,900 shares as Hibbett Sports Inc (HIBB)’s stock declined 11.03%. The Broadview Advisors Llc holds 218,076 shares with $4.97 million value, down from 291,976 last quarter. Hibbett Sports Inc now has $309.50 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $17.31. About 492,436 shares traded. Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has declined 22.20% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HIBB News: 27/04/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC – ON APRIL 25, EXECUTED NEW PROMISSORY NOTE RENEWING EXISTING UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 25/05/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC HIBB.O FY SHR VIEW $1.85 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hibbett Sports Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIBB); 16/03/2018 – Hibbett Sports Ended 4Q With $73.5M of Available Cash and Cash Equivalents; 16/03/2018 – Hibbett Sports Sees FY19 EPS $1.65-EPS $1.95; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Hibbett Sports May Face Pressure, Industry Sales Fall; 25/05/2018 – Hibbett Sports 1Q FY19 Profit Rises 2.9%; 16/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC – APPROXIMATELY 30 TO 35 NEW STORE OPENINGS WITH APPROXIMATELY 55 TO 60 STORE CLOSURES IN 2019; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management Buys 1.3% of Hibbett Sports; 08/03/2018 Hibbett Sports Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 5.66, from 6.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold Cass Information Systems, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 7.22 million shares or 49.52% less from 14.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seizert Ptnrs Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 12,197 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% or 2,301 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 8,191 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 5,183 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS). Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS). Oppenheimer Asset holds 4,207 shares. Riverbridge Partners Ltd Liability Company holds 0.33% in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) or 363,139 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.34% or 1.14M shares. D E Shaw Co has 0% invested in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 4,125 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc stated it has 17,080 shares. Blackrock invested 0% of its portfolio in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS). Parkside Retail Bank Trust invested 0% in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS).

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company has market cap of $738.66 million. It operates through two divisions, Information Services and Banking Services. It has a 24.7 P/E ratio. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Broadview Advisors Llc increased Veritex Hldgs Inc stake by 36,723 shares to 198,573 valued at $4.81 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) stake by 1,500 shares and now owns 2,950 shares. Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold HIBB shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 22.50 million shares or 2.14% less from 22.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 7,800 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Victory Cap has 42,562 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) for 15,841 shares. Walthausen Communications Ltd Llc has 0.2% invested in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 13,596 shares. One Trading Lp owns 0% invested in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) for 2,710 shares. Nordea Inv Ab holds 0.02% or 461,726 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 26,204 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bridgeway Mngmt stated it has 149,200 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Advisors Lp has 0% invested in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Metropolitan Life Company holds 0.06% or 24,149 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0% or 2.88M shares. Oakworth Capital reported 783 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Ltd has invested 0% in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB).

Among 4 analysts covering Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Hibbett Sports has $29 highest and $16 lowest target. $23’s average target is 32.87% above currents $17.31 stock price. Hibbett Sports had 10 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold” on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold” on Monday, March 25. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by Susquehanna. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. The stock of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Bank of America.

