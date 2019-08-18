Cass Information Systems (CASS) to pay $0.26 on Sep 13, 2019; Blackrock LTD Duration Income Trust (BLW) Has 1.15 Sentiment

Blackrock LTD Duration Income Trust (BLW) investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.98, from 2.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 23 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 20 cut down and sold equity positions in Blackrock LTD Duration Income Trust. The hedge funds in our database now have: 8.33 million shares, down from 8.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackrock LTD Duration Income Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 13 Increased: 20 New Position: 3.

Cass Information Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASS) is expected to pay $0.26 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:CASS) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.26 dividend. Cass Information Systems Inc’s current price of $50.04 translates into 0.52% yield. Cass Information Systems Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.04. About 21,786 shares traded. Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) has declined 8.87% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CASS News: 14/03/2018 Cass Sunstein Wins Holberg Prize; 16/04/2018 – Cass Information Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – CASS SEES CHINA PROPERTY PRICES TO FALL IN 2018: CHINA NEWS; 26/04/2018 – Cass Information Systems Raises Dividend to 26c Vs. 24c; 14/05/2018 – CASS EXPECTS CHINA GDP TO GROW ABOUT 6.7% IN 2018: SEC. NEWS; 26/04/2018 – Cass Information Systems 1Q EPS 65c; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Enh Rating To Central Cass Psd 17, Nd’s Certificates Of Indebtedness; 02/04/2018 – CHINA CASS EXPECTS 1Q GDP GROWTH AT 6.8%: SEC. NEWS; 26/04/2018 – CASS INFORMATION SYSTEMS INC QTRLY TOTAL REV $38.98 MLN VS $32.3 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.1% Position in Cass Information

More notable recent Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Predicting the next U.S. recession – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow transport average struggles to keep pace, could be market warning sign – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings per Diluted Share Up 4% at Cass Information Systems, Inc. – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea James P. O’Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/9/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “KPMG fined 3.5 million pounds for BNY Mellon client audit – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company has market cap of $725.05 million. It operates through two divisions, Information Services and Banking Services. It has a 24.3 P/E ratio. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 5.66, from 6.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold Cass Information Systems, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 7.22 million shares or 49.52% less from 14.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of America De reported 0% stake. Cetera Advisor Ltd Com reported 0.01% in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS). Seizert Prtn Ltd Liability Corp reported 12,197 shares stake. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 13,304 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advsr has invested 0.05% in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS). State Street reported 298,505 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0% or 156,350 shares. Ftb Advisors, Tennessee-based fund reported 132 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) for 101,440 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 6,178 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Optimum Invest owns 111 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 7,739 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Inv Partners invested in 0% or 1,244 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 19,218 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $549.69 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 25.45 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States.

The stock increased 0.39% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.27. About 68,086 shares traded. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust for 132,885 shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 78,057 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has 0.46% invested in the company for 475,181 shares. The California-based Private Management Group Inc has invested 0.45% in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 432,296 shares.