Cass Information Sys (CASS) Shareholder Crawford Investment Counsel Has Boosted Stake; As Mastercard (MA) Stock Value Rose, Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Stake by $2.50 Million

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Cass Information Sys Inc (CASS) by 9.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 7,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The institutional investor held 84,382 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.99 million, up from 77,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cass Information Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $729.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $50.6. About 9,721 shares traded. Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) has declined 8.87% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CASS News: 14/05/2018 – CASS EXPECTS CHINA GDP TO GROW ABOUT 6.7% IN 2018: SEC. NEWS; 26/04/2018 – Cass Information Systems Raises Dividend to 26c Vs. 24c; 16/04/2018 – Cass Information Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Enh Rating To Central Cass Psd 17, Nd’s Certificates Of Indebtedness; 20/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Pagel: More money for road improvements headed to Berrien, Cass counties; 10/04/2018 – Cass Information Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Cass Information Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 16/03/2018 – Cass Information Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Cass Information Systems 1Q Rev $36M; 26/04/2018 – Cass Information Systems 1Q EPS 65c

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 10,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 189,246 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.56 million, up from 178,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.26 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Why Mastercard Bought A Payments Company For $3.2B – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) And Mastercard – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,849 shares to 76,854 shares, valued at $14.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 68,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,073 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cannell Peter B Co invested in 5,100 shares. Cordasco Fincl Networks invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pittenger And Anderson stated it has 0.92% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Mason Street Advsrs Lc has 0.63% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 128,778 shares. Geller Advsr Llc invested in 4,457 shares. Columbus Hill Limited Partnership has 4.04% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 189,246 shares. Braun Stacey Associate, New York-based fund reported 104,685 shares. Moreover, Caprock Grp Incorporated has 0.23% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5,076 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 873,010 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Schnieders Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 1,295 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Monetary Management Gp Inc accumulated 16,620 shares or 1.55% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 414,268 shares or 1.99% of all its holdings. M&R Cap Mngmt Inc owns 3,300 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. California-based Private Asset has invested 0.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 5.66, from 6.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold CASS shares while 33 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 7.22 million shares or 49.52% less from 14.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Limited Liability owns 1.14M shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 2,392 shares. Huntington Bancorp holds 0% in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) or 887 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) for 12,746 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 6,532 shares. Ohio-based Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS). Proshare Advsr Llc has 0.05% invested in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS). Ghp Invest Advsr, a Colorado-based fund reported 80,829 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa reported 0% stake. Legal General Group Public Ltd Company accumulated 2,728 shares or 0% of the stock. Parkside Fincl Bank Tru reported 40 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS). 15,581 are owned by Menta Cap. 295,201 were reported by Northern. California Employees Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) for 28,180 shares.