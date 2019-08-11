Cass Information Sys (CASS) Holder Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Increased Its Position by $705,376 as Stock Value Rose; As Brf Sa (BRFS) Share Price Rose, Gramercy Funds Management Lifted Position

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 444,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.59% . The hedge fund held 4.42 million shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.70M, up from 3.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.89% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $9.65. About 4.88 million shares traded or 9.23% up from the average. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 11/05/2018 – BRF: THERE’S NO DISCUSSION ABOUT CAPITALIZATION, FOLLOW-ON; 25/04/2018 – Brazil’s BRF says investor withdraws bid to change voting system; 19/04/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO PARENTE DECLINES TO COMMENT ABOUT BRF; 05/04/2018 – BRF CHAIRMAN IS SAID TO DEMAND RETENTION BONUSES FOR MANAGEMENT; 17/04/2018 – BRF’S FURLAN: BRAZIL POLICE PROBE FINDINGS ARE IN THE PAST; 27/04/2018 – PREVI AND PETROS EXECUTIVES SAY FUNDS WILL NOT SELL STAKES IN BRAZILIAN FOOD COMPANY BRF IN THE SHORT TERM; 27/04/2018 – PETROS HAS NO INTEREST IN EXIT BRF: MENDES; 26/04/2018 – ABERDEEN SAYS PEDRO PARENTE IS IDEAL CHAIRMAN FOR BRF; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Brf To Ba2; Outlook Remains Negative; 13/04/2018 – Aberdeen urges voting system change to replace Brazil’s BRF board

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cass Information Sys (CASS) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 15,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.07 million, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cass Information Sys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $49.37. About 15,507 shares traded. Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) has declined 8.87% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CASS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Cass Information Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASS); 26/05/2018 – Inquisitr: WWE Rumors: Sad Update On Big Cass’ Injury Ahead Of `Money In The Bank,’ Per `PWInsider’; 20/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Pagel: More money for road improvements headed to Berrien, Cass counties; 26/04/2018 – Cass Information Systems 1Q Rev $36M; 26/04/2018 – CASS INFORMATION SYSTEMS INC QTRLY TOTAL REV $38.98 MLN VS $32.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Cass Information Systems 1Q EPS 65c; 10/04/2018 – Cass Information Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – CHINA CASS EXPECTS 1Q GDP GROWTH AT 6.8%: SEC. NEWS; 14/03/2018 Cass Sunstein Wins Holberg Prize; 23/03/2018 – Cass Information Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 14,700 shares to 37,500 shares, valued at $926,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $15.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Artisan Partners A (NYSE:APAM) by 1.27 million shares to 2.70M shares, valued at $67.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN) by 109,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.64M shares, and cut its stake in Americold Rlty Tr.