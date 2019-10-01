CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)

We will be contrasting the differences between CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 35.10M -0.35 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 -0.02 82.01M -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,066,966,592.70% -31.2% -28.3% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9,480,924,855.49% 209% -116.3%

Risk & Volatility

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.1 beta, while its volatility is 10.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 179.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.79 beta.

Liquidity

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.5 while its Quick Ratio is 21.5. On the competitive side is, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21% and 41.4%. Insiders owned roughly 41.36% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.39% weaker performance while Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.88% stronger performance.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.