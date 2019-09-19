CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

This is a contrast between CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -28.3% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%

Volatility and Risk

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.1 beta indicates that its volatility is 10.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s 142.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 21.5 and 21.5 respectively. Its competitor PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 5. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21% and 28.3%. Insiders owned 41.36% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 6.5% are PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.