CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI)’s Financial Results Comparing With MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

As Biotechnology companies, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 17 1185.53 N/A -3.15 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -29.4% -28% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -150.6% -91.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 23.9 while its Current Ratio is 23.9. Meanwhile, MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a Current Ratio of 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21% and 26.5%. 0.7% are CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.47% -2.45% -7.02% -7.29% -59.54% -20.9% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20.04% 12.68% 74.82% 71.85% 0% 130.5%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while MeiraGTx Holdings plc had bullish trend.

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.