CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

This is a contrast between CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genmab A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -28.3% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genmab A/S Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Genmab A/S’s potential upside is 13.47% and its consensus price target is $23.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 21% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Genmab A/S shares. 41.36% are CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.39% weaker performance while Genmab A/S has 11.02% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Genmab A/S beats CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.