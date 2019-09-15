CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

Demonstrates CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cortexyme Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -28.3% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

21.5 and 21.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Cortexyme Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.9 and 15.9 respectively. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cortexyme Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cortexyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21% and 22.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 41.36% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.39% weaker performance while Cortexyme Inc. has 7.63% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Cortexyme Inc. beats CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.