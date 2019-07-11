CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI)’s Financial Results Comparing With CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Both CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 389.61 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -29.4% -28% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -253%

Risk & Volatility

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.22 beta, while its volatility is 22.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, CorMedix Inc.’s 173.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.73 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 23.9 and 23.9 respectively. Its competitor CorMedix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CorMedix Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CorMedix Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21% and 13.8%. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.47% -2.45% -7.02% -7.29% -59.54% -20.9% CorMedix Inc. -10.24% -21.92% -46.07% 6.56% 582.73% 3.26%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -20.9% weaker performance while CorMedix Inc. has 3.26% stronger performance.

Summary

CorMedix Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.