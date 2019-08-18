CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 21 54.25 N/A -5.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arvinas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -28.3% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

21.5 and 21.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Arvinas Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Arvinas Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arvinas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Arvinas Inc.’s consensus target price is $31.5, while its potential upside is 31.85%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arvinas Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21% and 71.1%. 41.36% are CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Arvinas Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Arvinas Inc. beats CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.