CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI)’s Financial Results Comparing With ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

Both CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 ArQule Inc. 5 56.72 N/A -0.17 0.00

Demonstrates CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ArQule Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -29.4% -28% ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.22 beta means CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 22.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, ArQule Inc. is 125.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.25 beta.

Liquidity

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.9 and a Quick Ratio of 23.9. Competitively, ArQule Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and has 6.5 Quick Ratio. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ArQule Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ArQule Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively ArQule Inc. has a consensus target price of $7.69, with potential downside of -35.32%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 81.8% of ArQule Inc. shares. 0.7% are CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of ArQule Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.47% -2.45% -7.02% -7.29% -59.54% -20.9% ArQule Inc. 3.11% 6.78% 89.76% 57.89% 110% 127.44%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -20.9% weaker performance while ArQule Inc. has 127.44% stronger performance.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.